Could Baron Corbin be making his way back to WWE?

There has reportedly been at least some internal speculation within the company in recent weeks.

During Wrestling Observer Radio this weekend, Dave Meltzer noted that he had heard rumors suggesting Corbin could potentially be WWE-bound again after spending the last year working the independent scene under the Bishop Dyer name.

According to sources, the possibility of a Corbin return has quietly been discussed internally over the last couple of weeks.

One WWE source reportedly described hearing about it as an “out of left field” development that recently surfaced within the company.

At this point, nothing has been confirmed regarding a return deal.

Still, Corbin’s name has apparently come up among at least some people in WWE, fueling speculation that the former United States Champion could eventually find his way back to the company.

Since departing WWE, Corbin has stayed active across multiple promotions, including MLW, CMLL, Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling and others while performing as Bishop Dyer. He has also remained a free agent, as he is not signed to an exclusive MLW contract, something that allowed him to appear for AEW earlier this year.

One of the more notable developments during his post-WWE run has been the formation of The SkyScrapers tag team alongside Donovan Dijak.

The duo have gained momentum on the independent circuit and developed a strong reputation working together in several promotions.

While Dijak’s name reportedly has not surfaced in the same WWE return discussions, that does not necessarily mean the idea hasn’t been considered behind the scenes.

Corbin has also reportedly maintained a positive relationship with WWE officials following his departure from the company.

In fact, several people within WWE previously indicated they would not have been surprised to eventually see him return after his release became official.

(H/T: Fightful Select)