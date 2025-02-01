A couple of additional news and notes have surfaced from behind-the-scenes of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana ahead of tonight’s highly-anticipated WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event.

Although he was named in the amended lawsuit filed by Janel Grant’s legal team against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE, longtime WWE producer Michael “P.S.” Hayes is backstage at the show this evening, and will be doing his usual work as a producer for the event.

Brock Lesnar, who was also named in the amended complaint, is reportedly not backstage at the show. According to one source, “The Beast Incarnate” has not been discussed for a WWE return at any point in the last several months.

(H/T: Fightful Select)