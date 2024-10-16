An update has surfaced regarding the status of Brock Lesnar.

“The Beast Incarnate” has been on the sidelines from WWE for well over a year now, and there still appears to be no plans for him to return to the company.

Rumors began making the rounds on Tuesday, October 15, regarding Lesnar and WWE being in talks, with the company considering to bring him back.

According to one source within WWE, these rumors are untrue, and there are actually no creative plans in place for Lesnar.

An additional source insists that Brock Lesnar’s name is one of a handful that are not to be mentioned on WWE programming in any way, shape or form, if avoidable.

Lesnar is included and named in the highly-publicized lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant against the company, Vince McMahon and others.

Cody Rhodes actually referenced Lesnar’s nickname in a promo on WWE Raw this week, which along with Paul “Triple H” Levesque claiming he could still come back one day at a WWE press conference may have been the impetus for the Brock Lesnar/WWE return rumors.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding Brock Lesnar’s future continues to surface.

