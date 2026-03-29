A major title change on WWE SmackDown has sparked plenty of buzz.

And a wave of online speculation that may have gotten ahead of itself.

On this week’s episode, Sami Zayn captured the United States Championship from Carmelo Hayes in a surprising result that immediately got fans talking.

Not long after the loss, rumors began circulating that Hayes could be stepping away from WWE television, with many pointing to a possible wedding with Kelani Jordan as the reason.

The chatter picked up steam due to content shared online by a photographer and videographer reportedly hired by the couple. The images and video led some fans to believe the two had already tied the knot.

That’s not the case.

According to one report, the footage making the rounds actually stems from Hayes and Jordan’s engagement ceremony, which took place back in July, not a recent wedding.

As things stand, Hayes is not expected to miss time during WrestleMania season, despite the online speculation suggesting otherwise. His exact role at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, however, has yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, WWE wasted no time setting up Zayn’s first title defense, as it was announced that he will put the United States Championship on the line against Trick Williams at WrestleMania 42.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T: BodySlam+)