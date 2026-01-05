Speculation surrounding a potential Chris Jericho return to WWE has ramped up in recent days, but there remains no concrete confirmation pointing in that direction.

Jericho last re-signed with AEW following All Out 2022, with his deal publicly announced as running through 2026. He quietly stepped away from AEW television in the spring of 2025, and there has been no indication that his contract was extended, paused, or altered during that absence.

Notably, Jericho remains listed on AEW’s official roster page.

Earlier this week, internal notifications circulated within AEW regarding the contract expirations of Mercedes Martinez, Matt Taven, and Alex Abrahantes, all of whom were subsequently removed from the roster page.

No similar notice has gone out regarding Jericho, which is significant given AEW’s typically precise handling of roster updates.

Sources within AEW maintain that the company continues to have a strong relationship with Jericho, while also acknowledging that fan fatigue played a role in his time away from television.

On the WWE side, there has been no creative discussion involving Jericho, nor has he been factored into plans for tonight’s episode of Raw.

As of this writing, he has not been seen backstage at the venue.

In short, there has been no internal indication within AEW that Jericho has departed the company, and WWE sources have not been told that he is returning, arriving imminently, or being used creatively at this time.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Chris Jericho’s future continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)