An odd report is making the rounds in pro wrestling circles claiming that CM Punk and Seth Rollins have become “close friends.”

The report claims that “multiple outlets reported it.” Just to clarify, multiple outlets are absolutely not reporting this, and it appears to be just something someone came up with.

Whether or not Punk and Rollins’ reported non-relationship behind-the-scenes in the past has evolved to an actual friendship is unclear. Obviously they are professional enough to work together, and often, as seen in many cases since Punk’s return to WWE in 2023.

Most recently the two started another long-term rivalry at WWE SummerSlam, which Seth Rollins revealed a fake leg injury and cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase to end CM Punk’s first world title reign since returning to WWE minutes after it began.

The rivalry has continued from that show, with Rollins and Punk both being in the mix at the WWE Clash In Paris premium live event, which saw Lynch cost Punk the win, leading to Punk and his wife, AJ Lee, gearing up for a high-profile showdown against Rollins and his wife, Becky Lynch, on September 20 at WWE’s debut ESPN premium live event, WrestlePalooza.

