A potential Cody Rhodes heel turn continues to be a popular topic among fans, but internally, WWE doesn’t appear interested in going down that road anytime soon.

Speculation about Rhodes eventually flipping to the dark side has circulated for years, especially during the build to WrestleMania 40, when The Rock was reportedly in favor of seeing the two-time WWE Champion undergo a character shift.

However, that idea never gained real traction behind the scenes.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer provided an update on WWE’s current mindset regarding Rhodes, making it clear that a heel turn is not on the horizon.

One of the key reasons? Rhodes’ merchandise numbers.

Meltzer wrote, “Regarding any rumors of a Rhodes heel turn, we were told it’s not happening now, won’t until it’s deemed it has to and the feeling is that’s no time soon and we were told his merchandise numbers are nothing to be tinkered with.”

Simply put, WWE sees no reason to mess with something that’s clearly working.

There were also longer-term creative plans involving Rhodes that have since changed.

At one point, WWE had penciled in a third WrestleMania clash between Rhodes and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42, but those plans were ultimately scrapped after Paul “Triple H” Levesque decided against revisiting the matchup.

As of last week, WWE’s creative direction for WrestleMania is focused elsewhere. The two title scenarios currently being discussed involve Drew McIntyre defending the championship against Rhodes in a singles match, or a three-way bout featuring McIntyre, Rhodes, and Jacob Fatu.