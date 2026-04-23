Brock Lesnar may have closed the book on his WWE in-ring career at WrestleMania 42 this past weekend, at least based on how things unfolded following his appearance.

Lesnar left his gloves and boots inside the ring during the Sunday portion of the show, a moment that many within WWE believe was a legitimate farewell rather than a storyline tease.

That said, there is still some internal speculation that Lesnar could potentially return for one more match, with SummerSlam being mentioned as a possible landing spot given his long history with the event.

Nothing has been confirmed in that direction, and while one WWE source indicated there was hope he could still end up on the card, it’s not considered a lock by any means at this point.

For now, the situation is being viewed internally as uncertain, with Lesnar’s WrestleMania moment possibly standing as a final in-ring appearance—at least for the time being.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)