A new update has emerged regarding the TNA Wrestling contract status of a familiar face that recently returned to the promotion.

Killer Kelly recently resurfaced in TNA after a lengthy absence due to maternity leave. Back in the spring of 2024, rumors began circulating that Kelly had finished up with the company after an internal document noted, “Killer Kelly is gone.” However, the former Knockouts World Tag Team Champion was quick to shut those claims down, clarifying that she remained under contract and was simply away on maternity leave.

At the time, Kelly was reportedly signed through August 2025. With her back in the fold, questions have emerged about whether her contract expiration is approaching.

TNA sources have confirmed that Kelly’s deal has since been extended through December 2025, ensuring her continued involvement with the company for the remainder of the year.

Killer Kelly’s most recent televised appearance came on the July 3 episode of TNA iMPACT, where she unsuccessfully challenged former MK Ultra tag partner Masha Slamovich in a Chain Match for the TNA Knockouts World Championship.

(H/T: Fightful Select)