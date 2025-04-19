A long list of WWE names had their WWE World appearances completely sold out in Las Vegas, including CM Punk, John Cena, LA Knight, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Iyo Sky, Giulia, and many more. While a sellout doesn’t necessarily mean they sold more by volume, it indicates their scheduled times were fully booked. Other big-name sellouts included The Undertaker, Mike Tyson, Mick Foley, and Asuka.

Despite ongoing speculation, sources within WWE say they’ve received no indication that Donald Trump will appear at WrestleMania. Local officials we contacted confirmed they’ve had no preparations or communications regarding the kind of heightened security typically needed for a former President.

Living Colour has been quietly planned for Las Vegas for months and is widely expected to appear during WrestleMania weekend. The band famously performed “Cult of Personality” live for CM Punk in past events.

As first reported by PWInsider and now confirmed, former WWE stars Rusev (Miro) and Lana are both in Las Vegas this weekend.

Joe Hendry is pulling double duty this weekend. The TNA standout is not only in town for his home promotion but also participating in WWE World events during WrestleMania weekend.

A stacked list of legends and Hall of Famers are in town representing WWE this weekend, including X-Pac, Trish Stratus, Mick Foley, Kane, Mike Tyson, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Undertaker, Maryse, Rikishi, Rob Van Dam, and more.

