WWE officials are actively scouting the independent wrestling scene this week in Las Vegas, with several high-ranking names in attendance at GCW’s Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport. Among the standout performances, Natalya’s showing caught plenty of attention.

According to sources within WWE, there was strong internal praise for Natalya following her match, and the veteran star was said to be thrilled with the reception. One source noted that she felt a sense of vindication after her performance. Following a post-match altercation at the event, Natalya is now expected to face NWA World Women’s Champion Kenzie Paige at the upcoming Crockett Cup in May.

Several WWE executives were present at Bloodsport, and their presence coincided with a broader talent-scouting push throughout the Vegas indie scene this week.

In a fun crossover moment, Buddy Matthews and Boy Meets World actor Rider Strong (best known as Shawn Hunter) were both seen at the hotel where talent is being housed, although the two were not spotted together. So, unfortunately for fans, there’s no “Buddy Meets World” just yet.

As for rumors about Donald Trump potentially appearing at WrestleMania following recent endorsements involving WWE talent, there’s been no official indication that such a plan is in motion. Sources in creative have not been informed of any involvement, and no preparations or additional security measures have reportedly been requested—something that would be necessary if a high-profile guest like Trump were scheduled.

In WrestleMania card updates, as of the day Kevin Owens revealed his injury, there were no creative plans for Rusev (Miro) to face Randy Orton at the event. If that match does happen, it would have come together in the days since.

Elsewhere on the business front, WWE has added and extended several sponsorship deals this week. New agreements have been reached with Comcast Xfinity and Morgan & Morgan, while the company has also renewed its partnership with Cricket Wireless.

