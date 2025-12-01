WWE kept fans buzzing throughout Survivor Series week in San Diego, thanks to a steady stream of increasingly absurd Titan Tron videos flashing across Petco Park.

The giant boards cycled through entrances for everyone from Edge (Adam Copeland) and Jinder Mahal to Titus O’Neil and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, none of whom were ever scheduled for the show.

According to those backstage, the clips were simply being used to test the massive in-stadium screens.

Yet the chaos wasn’t accidental.

Because Petco Park’s open-air design allowed fans, and plenty of talent, to peek inside from nearby hotel rooms, WWE expected that a lot more of the setup would leak out than usual.

And it did.

Multiple test videos surfaced on TikTok as the week went on, but by that point WWE had already put its privacy measures in place.

Once officials realized the test Tron clips were spilling out anyway, they apparently leaned into the fun, and started loading even goofier entrance videos just to amuse themselves.

