Speculation regarding a potential WWE return for Enzo Amore continues to make the rounds.

The former WWE Superstar has reportedly been discussed internally for a possible comeback for several months, with his name initially surfacing in connection with Big Cass’ return to the company.

Although nothing has materialized on that front, there continues to be talk within WWE about bringing Amore back into the fold.

One source recently reported that multiple people within WWE believe Amore is on his way back to the company, although his return has yet to be officially confirmed.

In an interesting development, Amore was reportedly backstage at the WWE Performance Center during the November 4 episode of NXT. TNA Wrestling star Joe Alonzo was also said to be visiting the facility that evening.

Amore has also explored opportunities outside of WWE, with sources within AEW indicating earlier this year that the former Cruiserweight Champion had tested the waters regarding a potential move to the promotion.

(H/T: Fightful Select)