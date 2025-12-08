A new layer has been added to the growing conversation about ESPN’s dissatisfaction with its WWE premium live event arrangement.

As mentioned last week, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. went public with a claim that an ESPN source told him the network isn’t thrilled with the current WWE deal. Now, Dave Meltzer has expanded on that situation in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com.

According to Meltzer, ESPN should have known from day one that the numbers were never going to break in their favor. The structure of the deal simply wasn’t built to produce a profit.

In fact, Meltzer said the math was obvious from the jump.

“Look, there was no way possible they would be making back their money on the deal,” Meltzer noted. “Anyone who couldn’t see that couldn’t do basic math.”

Peacock reportedly took losses on WWE programming, too.

Meltzer noted that the play for both platforms was the same, which was to use WWE content as a high-profile driver to bring attention to their streaming services while those services were still growing. The financial shortfall wasn’t entirely because of WWE itself, but WWE played a piece in a larger, calculated loss-leader strategy.

This is also not a standalone WWE concern.

As Meltzer pointed out, this is a broader TKO challenge. Both WWE and UFC rights packages are considered so expensive that streamers are not realistically expected to break even, yet those same rights are still viewed as premium assets because of the visibility, engagement, and brand strength they provide.

In other words, the content moves the needle.

Even if the math doesn’t.

