Stephanie Vaquer’s WWE return still appears to be on the horizon, although it may not happen as soon as tonight’s episode of Raw.

Last week, reports surfaced claiming that some within WWE expected Vaquer to make her return on the May 18 Raw in Greensboro, North Carolina. However, in a new update, the same source noted that they have not heard that Vaquer is currently in town for the show.

Even so, the belief remains that Vaquer will be back involved in WWE programming in the near future, with her return still anticipated around WWE Clash in Italy weekend.

Vaquer has been off television following an injury angle that aired on the April 27 episode of Raw. During the segment, members of The Judgment Day targeted her shoulder in a backstage attack, with WWE using the storyline to write her off television while she deals with a sprained AC joint.

The former Women’s World Champion has not wrestled since dropping the title to Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 42. WWE had originally planned for the rivalry between Vaquer and Morgan to continue coming out of WrestleMania before the injury situation temporarily sidelined Vaquer.

For now, fans may have to wait a little longer for her official comeback.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)