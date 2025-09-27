TNA Wrestling has been known to change its approach over the years when it comes to utilizing contracted versus non-contracted performers.

In the case of Cedric Alexander, however, there’s no question where things stand.

Alexander is officially under contract with TNA Wrestling.

While he has been featured on TNA programming for several months, a recent report has confirmed that he is locked into a deal with the company. The length of his contract remains unclear, as TNA currently features a mix of signed and non-signed talent on its roster.

With Cedric Alexander contractually obligated to TNA for the time being, any chances of Alexander re-joining his former Hurt Business members from WWE as part of The Hurt Syndicate in AEW is off the table. At least for the time being.

(H/T: Fightful Select)