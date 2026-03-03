Jade Cargill is not facing any official disciplinary action from WWE management, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t chatter behind the curtain.

In recent weeks, speculation has picked up following injuries sustained by B-Fab, Michin, and Tiffany Stratton.

Each suffered injuries during matches involving Cargill.

While there has been no public indication of wrongdoing, the pattern has not gone unnoticed internally.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, there have been rumblings within the locker room regarding the situation.

The outlet noted the following:

“As far as the reputation in the locker room, I’ve heard from a couple of different sources that there’s heat there. Not everyone’s favorite talent. She’s still a star — WWE clearly views her as a star. They’re protecting her and not throwing her into situations where she can’t succeed. But… we’ve heard that some talent may not.”

Cargill remains positioned as a featured star on WWE programming, and the company is said to view her as a major asset moving forward.

However, according to the report, at least some members of the roster have taken note of the recent string of injuries.

“Tiffany hadn’t wrestled since a match with her as well. But I want to make it clear — I don’t know if it was specifically spots that Jade did or negligence on her part. I don’t have that information. But it was certainly discussed among talent and has been discussed among talent. I didn’t hear of any specific heat from the office, producers, or anything of that nature. But talent definitely do notice the trend, and it does get talked about in the locker room. Absolutely.”

Importantly, the report emphasizes that there has been no confirmed “heat” from WWE management, producers, or officials.