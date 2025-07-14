– Although no official numbers have been announced by the promotion themselves yet, the word making the rounds is that AEW All In: Texas drew a crowd of 29,000+ for this past Saturday’s pay-per-view at Global Life Field in Arlington, TX.

– Truth Magnum of The Outrunners surfaced on social media to comment on the Newport cigarette-themed ring attire that the duo wore for their match against FTR at the AEW All In: Texas ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show this past Saturday. “We put the MEN in menthol,” Magnum wrote via his official X account.

– AEW took to their own X account on Monday morning to wish a happy birthday to Jeff Jarrett and Diamante.

– Despite rumors to the contrary, there is not any talk behind the scenes in AEW regarding James Storm coming in. There have been rumors making the rounds claiming the former TNA Wrestling and WWE NXT Superstar is in talks to join AEW, however there is apparently nothing to them.