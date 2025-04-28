– There was an unexpected absence at this weekend’s Squared Circle Expo, as Zilla Fatu was a no-show for the event.

– In a memorable moment from the Expo, Mick Foley made a surprise appearance during the Shazza McKenzie and Frank the Clown vs. Tony Atlas match. According to those involved, Foley’s appearance was orchestrated by Frank the Clown himself and was kept under wraps even from the event’s promoter.

– Among the most popular attractions at the Squared Circle Expo were Bret Hart, Will Ospreay, and Joe Hendry, who drew the longest lines throughout the weekend. Sources connected to WWE and Fanatics also noted that Hendry’s merchandise performed exceptionally well during WrestleMania week, signaling a major uptick in his stateside popularity.

– Meanwhile, within WWE, there continues to be no internal chatter about pursuing Tetsuya Naito following the news of his upcoming departure from New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Those we spoke to indicated that there has been no serious discussion about bringing the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion into the company at this time.

