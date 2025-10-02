“Say his name and he appears …”

But where is his home?

The pro wrestling world is well-aware at this point that when someone says his name, Joe Hendry appears, regardless of the promotion or his contractual ties to one specific home.

With his TNA Wrestling contract rumored to expire soon, will that still be the case going forward?

During a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast to promote the upcoming TNA Bound For Glory 2025 pay-per-view on October 12 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, TNA President Carlos Silva was asked that very question.

While talking about the charismatic 37-year old Scottish wrestling star, Silva was flat-out asked if he is still part of the active talent roster in TNA Wrestling.

“That’s correct,” the TNA Wrestling boss-man replied when asked if Hendry is still a TNA performer. “Yes, he is. You know … he is until he’s not. But he is.”

In September, rumors began heavy circulation in pro wrestling circles regarding the future plans of Joe Hendry, with it being strongly expected that he is currently in the process of being phased out of TNA ahead of jumping-ship to WWE on a full-time basis starting in 2026.

This was even alluded to in storylines during the ongoing WWE NXT vs. TNA Wrestling rivalry, which culminates in the NXT ShoWDown special event on October 7 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, where all of the matches will feature top NXT talents squaring off against top TNA talents.

During the member selection for Team TNA during the September 30 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, TNA Wrestling star Mike Santana, who is the captain for Team TNA at NXT ShoWDown, purposely did not select Hendry for his team because of uncertainty to where his loyalties lie.

Carlos Silva elaborated on Joe Hendry’s status during the Battleground Podcast interview, noting that WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling will “continue to sort of work through” the current situation.

“And Joe’s been great,” Silva said of the former TNA World Champion with the viral theme song. “Joe’s been great for us. Joe’s been great with WWE and NXT. We’ll continue to sort of work through that as good partners do.”

Joe Hendry is scheduled to work the WWE NXT non-televised live events this weekend in Florida.