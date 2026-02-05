John Cena’s in-ring career may be over, but his Hall of Fame moment appears to be waiting a little longer.

Cena officially retired from WWE in December 2025, bringing an end to a legendary 23-year run with the company. Given the timing, many fans immediately speculated that the former face of WWE would be a lock for induction into this year’s Hall of Fame class.

However, current expectations within WWE suggest otherwise. As things stand, Cena is not anticipated to be part of this year’s Hall of Fame lineup, despite his retirement occurring late last year.

Instead, the belief internally is that Stephanie McMahon is slated to headline the 2026 Hall of Fame class. In addition, WWE is also expected to include an “Immortal Moment” induction as part of this year’s ceremony.

While Cena’s Hall of Fame induction feels inevitable, it looks like WWE is content letting his moment wait until a future year.

