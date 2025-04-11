“The Juggernaut” is not hurting for cash.

Recent chatter stemming from a statement by Scott D’Amore on Wrestling Observer via F4WOnline.com sparked confusion about Jordynne Grace’s contract situation with WWE. D’Amore mentioned that Grace accepted a deal with WWE that was “a lot less” than what she previously made in TNA Wrestling, leading many to interpret that she took a significant pay cut to make the jump.

But that’s not quite accurate.

While it’s true that earlier reports noted Grace’s overall earnings—including income from outside ventures, sponsorships, and her TNA salary—were higher before joining WWE, her current WWE contract places her at a main roster salary level. In terms of base pay from wrestling alone, Grace is actually earning more with WWE than she did with TNA.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that Jordynne Grace was already financially successful before signing with WWE. Through a combination of her wrestling career, business ventures, and brand partnerships, she had already achieved millionaire status prior to making the leap.

So while the narrative suggested she made a risky financial move, the reality is a bit more nuanced—Grace made a strategic career choice, not a desperate one.

(H/T: Fightful Select)