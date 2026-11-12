Killer Kross has been the subject of some interesting rumors following his recent MLW Championship loss.

After dropping the title over the weekend, speculation began circulating that Kross had finished up with Major League Wrestling and could be on his way back to WWE for another run in NXT.

However, that does not appear to be the case.

According to a new report, sources have confirmed that Kross and WWE have not engaged in any formal discussions regarding a potential return as of this writing.

Additionally, despite losing the MLW Championship, Kross has not finished up with the promotion.

The former WWE Superstar remains a free agent and continues to work for MLW, Australia’s World Series Wrestling (WSW), and other promotions that he and Scarlett Bordeaux choose to appear for.

For now, Kross and Bordeaux appear focused on maintaining their freedom to work across multiple promotions rather than committing to an exclusive arrangement.

Meanwhile, the couple also have another project in the works outside of the ring.

At the conclusion of their most recent WSW tour, Kross and Bordeaux announced plans to produce another documentary chronicling their recent travels.

The documentary is expected to be released sometime in the coming months.

(H/T: PWInsider)