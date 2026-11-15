Trey Miguel’s status for tonight’s TNA Destination X pay-per-view is looking a little more promising.

After reports surfaced on Saturday indicating that Miguel was highly unlikely to make it to Edmonton, Alberta, in time for his scheduled TNA World Championship match against Leon Slater, a new update suggests there is still a chance the bout could take place as advertised.

During the November 15 episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Bryan Alvarez provided an update on Miguel’s travel situation, noting that the outlook improved as Saturday progressed.

“I was told that early Saturday, it was believed there was virtually no chance he would make it,” Alvarez said. “But then the belief later in the day was that he might make it. So we shall see if that match takes place.”

Alvarez continued, explaining that while a charter flight does not appear to be part of the plan, there is growing optimism that Miguel could arrive before the show begins.

“They still have quite a while,” he added. “I don’t think they’re chartering a jet, but there seems to be a feeling that he might actually make it.”

As previously reported, Miguel was among several TNA talents dealing with significant travel complications following Friday’s nationwide FAA flight shutdown in the United States. Canceled flights and limited connections into Edmonton created uncertainty surrounding multiple matches scheduled for Destination X.

TNA President Carlos Silva addressed the situation on Saturday, confirming that the pay-per-view would proceed as scheduled despite the travel-related issues.

“After a wild 24 hours, we are really excited for the returning Destination X on Sunday afternoon,” Silva stated. “As always, card subject to change – and yes, there will be changes to the originally scheduled lineup, forced by travel predicaments that are affecting travelers around the world.”

TNA Destination X 2026 takes place tonight, Sunday, November 15, at the Edmonton EXPO Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The pre-show is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Eastern, with the main pay-per-view getting underway at 6 p.m. Eastern.

Whether Miguel arrives in time to challenge Slater for the TNA World Championship remains to be seen.

For those interested, there is also a story making the rounds about a spoiler regarding the surprise return of a former champion planned for TNA Destination X this Sunday.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/15 for live TNA Destination X 2026 Results coverage.