Despite recent speculation, legendary composer Jim Johnston has not rejoined WWE.

During WWE Raw, captions mistakenly credited Johnston with creating The New Day’s new theme song, leading to confusion among fans. However, Fightful Select has confirmed that this was an error.

Sources within WWE have clarified that Johnston remains unaffiliated with the company, and there are currently no plans for his return.

The actual track was performed by Sayzee, with Mega Ran providing the vocals. Ran commented on this on social media today.

(H/T: Fightful Select)