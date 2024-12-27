Another update has surfaced regarding plans for John Cena’s final year in WWE.

As noted, there has been talk of Cena vs. Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41, something that the WWE creative team has reportedly been vehemently against.

In an update, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that this was pitched by Paul himself as something he was asking for.

“Regarding some rumors, there probably were talks of Cena vs. Logan Paul at Mania and Logan Paul did ask for it, but we’re told it’s 100 percent not happening,” Meltzer wrote.

Additionally, the report covered talk from Ric Flair of Cena not being interested in breaking the 16-time world title record reign held by “The Nature Boy” for many years.

According to Meltzer, this is something that is still in the cards.

“We also know the idea of Cena challenging for a world title to break the so-called record of 16 by Ric Flair is something that at least as a month ago could happen,” he wrote.

We will keep you posted.