There is a rumor going around about a mandate in AEW regarding WrestleMania Weekend.

Apparently it is just that — a rumor.

Reports that AEW prohibits younger talent from working indie shows in Las Vegas during WrestleMania week are inaccurate, according to AEW sources. While some independent promotions noted AEW talents being pulled from their WrestleMania weekend events, others remain booked, suggesting circumstances may change.

AEW insiders clarified there is no specific policy for WrestleMania week, emphasizing that factors like scheduling conflicts, current booking plans, or the wrestler’s standing in the company may affect availability. They also referenced similar changes for Chris Jericho’s cruise in January, illustrating the fluid nature of such decisions.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding these conflicting reports about AEW and WrestleMania Weekend policies continue to surface.

(H/T: Cassidy Haynes and BodySlam.net)