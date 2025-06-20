Despite recent rumors making the rounds, sources within All Elite Wrestling are pushing back on talk that Mercedes Mone vs. Athena was ever a serious direction for AEW All In.

A recent report suggested that Mone was penciled in to face Athena at the upcoming Wembley Stadium event, and that Mariah May’s exit from the company caused creative changes. However, multiple AEW sources have confirmed that Mercedes vs. Athena was not the planned direction, nor was it part of the discussion for All In—even as late as the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

While Mone reportedly had no issue putting others over if it served the story, AEW higher-ups maintain that there was never a plan for her to lose to Athena during the Owen. One source emphasized that Mercedes hasn’t been against taking losses, but the topic simply hasn’t come up during her current push.

We haven’t confirmed whether Mercedes personally pitched the idea of losing to Athena, but we’re told with confidence that the working plan for AEW All In has long been Mercedes Mone vs. Toni Storm—and that it was locked in well before Mariah May’s departure.

Mariah May had informed AEW that she would be finishing up with the company by AEW Hollywood Ending, but by the time that decision was made, the creative direction for All In was already finalized. We’re told May’s exit had no bearing on the planned Mone vs. Storm bout.

The only effect May’s departure had was on early creative discussions about her next program, which at one point included ideas for a non-title feud if she had remained with the company.

One AEW source even noted that the idea of Mercedes Mone vs. Toni Storm at All In has been in the works for as long as a year.

