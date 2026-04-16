Despite dropping the AEW World Championship, MJF isn’t expected to be going anywhere.

Just days after successfully retaining his title against Kenny Omega at AEW Dynasty, MJF’s reign came to an abrupt end at Dynamite: Spring BreakThru, where Darby Allin captured the AEW World Championship.

The title loss immediately sparked speculation that MJF could be taking time off, particularly with rumors of a potential acting role circulating.

However, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

According to Self Made PW, who previously interviewed MJF back in February, there are currently no plans for him to step away from AEW programming.

“In speaking with a source with knowledge of the situation, it was relayed to SelfMade PW that MJF is not expected to miss time and is not filming a movie at this point,” SelfMade noted. “MJF is scheduled for upcoming Dynamites and will be factored into main event plans for Double or Nothing.”

That last line says a lot.

As things stand, MJF is expected to remain a central figure on AEW television heading into Double or Nothing 2026, which is scheduled to take place on May 24 in Queens, New York.