The WWE content shuffle appears to be officially underway.

Several WWE events are currently listed as “coming next week” on Netflix in the United States, coinciding with WWE’s archival library preparing to exit Peacock later this month.

The early additions suggest Netflix is starting with a curated batch rather than a full-scale rollout. Notably, the events listed skew heavily toward one-off or specialty pay-per-views instead of annual tentpole shows.

The lone exception appears to be No Mercy 1999 from Manchester, England, which stands out as a UK-exclusive edition of the long-running series.

Featured below is the full list of WWE events currently tagged as “coming next week” on Netflix:

* Greatest Royal Rumble

* No Mercy 1999 (UK edition)

* Invasion

* This Tuesday in Texas

* St. Valentine’s Day Massacre

* Break Down: In Your House

* December to Dismember

* The Bash

* Rock Bottom

* Breaking Point

* One Night Only

* Capital Carnage

* The Wrestling Classic

* Great Balls of Fire

* Roadblock: End of the Line

* Capitol Punishment

* Bash in Berlin

It’s a mix of cult favorites, experimental shows, and international events—many of which haven’t been easily accessible in years.

And this may only be the beginning.

WWE archival footage is also expected to roll out across WWE-owned YouTube platforms, including WWE Vault and the WCW channel, according to a report. WWE President Mark Shapiro previously stated earlier this month that a non-exclusive deal for WWE’s archival library could be announced in the first quarter of 2026.

In other words, the WWE vault may soon be everywhere.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding WWE’s archived content continue to surface.