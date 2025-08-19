An update has surfaced regarding the contract status of a top pro wrestling prospect.

Adam Priest made an appearance on a recent episode of Ring of Honor TV, where he revealed that he’ll be aligned with The Workhorsemen going forward.

Despite the new TV angle, which led to follow-up posts popping up all over the pro wrestling community, sources confirm that Priest is not under contract with AEW or ROH at this time. He remains a free agent, though the expectation is that he will continue to work with the ROH brand in the near future.

Priest, 29, has been regarded as one of the top unsigned names on the independent scene. He’s already competed in several matches for ROH this year, including a bout with ROH World Champion Bandido.

(H/T: Fightful Select)