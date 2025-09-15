– In addition to Kris Statlander making the media rounds this week, The Gates of Agony will also be taking to a number of outlets to help spread the word about AEW All Out: Toronto on Saturday.

– Tony Khan is set for a media call on Thursday to promote the aforementioned pay-per-view event taking place on the same day as the WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN debut special event.

– For those curious, Kyle Fletcher was always the plan to face Hangman Page at AEW All Out: Toronto. Wardlow was expected for some top rivalries and matches before his injury, including with Hangman, but Fletcher-Page was always the plan for the 9/20 world title tilt.

– Eddie Kingston’s long-awaited return to AEW wasn’t delivered in a surprise fashion due to the company opting instead to use “The Mad King’s” highly-anticipated comeback to help drive more attention to the AEW All Out: Toronto special event on 9/20, which needs as much media focus as it can get with WWE stacking the deck for their WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN debut special event also on 9/20.

