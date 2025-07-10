An update has surfaced regarding Shayna Baszler.

Reports surfaced this week claiming the women’s wrestling star, who was cut from her WWE contract as part of mass talent releases in early May, has begun a new behind-the-scenes role with the company as a producer for the weekly WWE NXT show.

It was noted that “The Queen of Spades” has been backstage at WWE NXT on The CW Network the past several weeks at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL., and that she served as the producer for the Kelani Jordan vs. Lainey Reid match that took place on the July 8 episode earlier this week.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer shed some light on this story in the form of an update.

Meltzer confirmed that this is not the first match Baszler has produced for NXT, and made it clear that she is not back with WWE in a full-time role. Instead, she has simply taken to doing some producing while waiting out her 90-day non-compete clause in her WWE contract.

“The story on Shayna Baszler is this — she’s right now on her, I think she’s got another month, I think the date is August 2 when her 90 days is up,” Meltzer said. “She can’t wrestle anywhere until August 2. So for now — it came out that she was one of the agents [for] the Kelani Jordan match from [Tuesday] night.”

Meltzer added, “The story was made out to be bigger than it was. She has been at NXT tapings. She has agented other matches, but this is the first one to come out. But it’s not like she has taken a job as an agent. She is doing it since she’s around and they’ve asked her.”