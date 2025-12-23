Rey Mysterio is back on WWE television.

And even at 51, the Hall of Famer continues to show little sign of slowing down.

Mysterio recently returned to WWE programming after spending several months on the sidelines with an injury. His comeback comes at an interesting time for the industry, as multiple longtime stars have begun signaling the end of their in-ring careers, sparking renewed conversation among fans about who could be next.

With John Cena officially retiring, AJ Styles announcing plans to step away next year, and ongoing speculation surrounding other veteran names such as Brock Lesnar, some fans have begun wondering whether Mysterio might also be nearing retirement.

However, there has been no indication from within WWE that Mysterio is preparing to walk away.

Any retirement talk appears to be driven largely by fan speculation, rather than internal discussions. Mysterio is believed to have significant time remaining on his current WWE contract, and the company is said to be extremely happy with his role, both as an active performer and as a global ambassador for the brand.

Simply put, WWE still sees plenty of value in Rey Mysterio.

Mysterio officially returned to in-ring action on the November 17 episode of Monday Night Raw, teaming with Sheamus and John Cena to face The Judgment Day in what turned out to be Cena’s final appearance on the show. Since then, Mysterio has been heavily involved in storylines, including a recent angle where he was brutally attacked by Logan Paul and an unidentified masked assailant.

He most recently worked the AAA Guerras de Titanes event over the weekend, and is scheduled for a match on tonight’s taped episode of WWE Raw as well.

For now, Rey Mysterio isn’t showing signs of saying goodbyes.

He’s still very much part of the present.

(H/T: Fightful Select)