A new rumor surrounding Road Dogg’s departure from WWE has been shot down, while Major League Wrestling is reportedly preparing to make some notable changes to its roster.

Jonathan Coachman recently claimed on his “Coach & Bro” podcast that Road Dogg was fired from WWE due to his support of Chelsea Green.

However, multiple sources familiar with the situation have denied the claim, with at least six individuals reportedly confirming that Road Dogg resigned from his position with the company rather than being terminated.

The latest claim adds to a history of questionable reports from Coachman, including previous assertions about Britt Baker potentially joining WWE and Vince McMahon being involved in a Saudi-backed purchase of the company.

Meanwhile, MLW is preparing for what could be a significant roster refresh in the coming weeks.

The promotion is reportedly planning to let several contracts expire without renewal, with the decisions extending beyond in-ring performers. The changes are being influenced by viewership and audience data provided by Tubi, which has given MLW access to information it previously lacked.

Internally, MLW officials have indicated that the promotion did not have the same level of audience information during its previous television arrangements. BeIN Sports did not provide Nielsen ratings, while YouTube viewership figures were considered potentially misleading when evaluating talent and programming performance.

The company is now looking to free up payroll with the intention of pursuing one or two higher-profile free agents.

The belief within MLW is that bringing in a smaller number of recognizable stars could have a greater impact on its Tubi audience than retaining approximately six midcard or upper-midcard performers.

Those affected by the upcoming changes are expected to announce their own departures rather than having MLW issue a collective announcement.

(H/T: Fightful Select)