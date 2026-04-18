The latest talk about Roman Reigns possibly leaving WWE isn’t what it seems.

With WrestleMania 42 fast approaching, speculation has picked up regarding Roman Reigns and the status of his WWE contract, with some theories suggesting his deal could be expiring and that he may be on his way out of the company.

That said, those claims don’t line up with what’s actually going on behind the scenes.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, the idea that Reigns’ contract is about to expire is simply not accurate. In fact, there is no indication that his current deal is nearing an end in a way that would lead to an imminent departure.

Still, the rumors haven’t exactly been discouraged.

WWE is said to be intentionally keeping quiet on the situation, allowing fan theories and speculation to spread online. The strategy appears to be aimed at fueling engagement and conversation during one of the biggest weeks of the year, especially with WrestleMania 42 right around the corner.

And it’s working.

Reigns is set to headline Night Two of WrestleMania 42, where he will challenge CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in one of the most high-profile matches on the card.

As for the contract talk? Even in a hypothetical scenario where Reigns’ deal was nearing its end, one source noted that “it was all worked out with time to spare.”

In other words, there doesn’t appear to be any real concern about Reigns going anywhere anytime soon.

Roman Reigns challenges CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of night two of WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T: PWInsider)