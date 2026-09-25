Several names who have recently been linked to AEW have received updates regarding their current status.

Dani Luna has reportedly signed with All Elite Wrestling and is expected to make her debut in the near future.

Luna agreed to join AEW more than a month ago, according to the latest update. She became available after recently finishing up with TNA Wrestling, where she had been part of the company’s Knockouts division and tag team scene.

Another name that has been connected to AEW is Kairi.

The former WWE star has been a free agent for some time and has reportedly held discussions with AEW, Stardom and other promotions. As of Friday, however, Kairi had not signed with AEW and was not expected to appear at Saturday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view.

One source indicated that contractual circumstances would make an All Out appearance virtually impossible at this stage. Conversations between the two sides are said to be ongoing, with AEW maintaining interest in Kairi.

Should a deal ultimately come together, the expectation is that it could involve a dual contract allowing Kairi to continue working elsewhere as well.

Meanwhile, anyone expecting Sheamus to make a surprise appearance at All Out will apparently have to wait.

The longtime WWE star remains technically under contract with WWE and will not become contractually available until next week. There has also been no indication yet that Sheamus and AEW have held discussions.

Finally, Maya World is expected to remain sidelined for at least the next couple of months.

World recently underwent a medical procedure that was not related to an injury suffered in the ring. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the current expectation is for her to miss several months of action before returning to AEW programming.

(H/T: Fightful Select)