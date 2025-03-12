Shinsuke Nakamura, former WWE United States Champion, is set to miss WrestleMania 41.

Last Friday on WWE SmackDown, “The King of Strong Style” lost his title to LA Knight, who secured his second reign with a victory over the Japanese legend in the evening’s main event. Following the loss, speculation arose about Nakamura’s WWE future, with rumors suggesting a possible return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

However, these rumors were debunked after confirming with WWE sources that there was no truth to the speculation. Dave Meltzer also addressed the rumors on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, stating: “When that story first broke, I immediately contacted WWE, and they immediately got back to me. The story they said was false was that Nakamura was leaving.”

In another updatre, on a recent episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge WrestleVotes, it was revealed that Nakamura might be off WWE TV for a few weeks, leading to his absence from WrestleMania 41 due to the lack of storyline buildup. While he’s not involved in the event, there’s no indication he’s leaving WWE. His return timeline remains uncertain.