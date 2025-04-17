Tetsuya Naito is officially on the free agent market, but early signs suggest there may not be a bidding war for his services.

The 42-year-old veteran has been hampered by injuries in recent years, and that history appears to be weighing heavily on how major promotions view his potential. According to sources within both New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and WWE, even if WWE had interest in bringing Naito in, there are legitimate doubts about whether he could clear their stringent medical evaluations.

Meanwhile, contacts within All Elite Wrestling (AEW) indicated that the company would be “surprised” if Naito was extended more than a handful of appearances when the timing makes sense, rather than being brought in as a regular fixture.

Within NJPW, where Naito has spent the bulk of his career, the prevailing sentiment is that he could still make sporadic appearances for special events. However, insiders noted that financial terms will likely be a determining factor.

Interestingly, some sources close to Naito have speculated that a stint in Pro Wrestling NOAH could be on the horizon, as he explores his next chapter in the wrestling world.

Regarding Tetsuya Naito's future status with NJPWhttps://t.co/HPOpX7Ls8G pic.twitter.com/yTMTiIIvoO — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 16, 2025

(H/T: Fightful Select)