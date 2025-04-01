Some of the talent from the WWE European tryouts at the WWE U.K. Performance Center from this past weekend actually turned up as extras on this week’s episode of WWE Raw at the O2 Arena in London, England on Monday, March 31, 2025.

Over the weekend, Rhio (not to be confused with Riho) participated in a WWE tryout, after which she also appeared on Monday Night Raw as an extra, assisting in a segment involving Jimmy Uso.

British wrestler Man Like Dereiss was featured as part of the security team during the Jimmy Uso and Gunther segment on Raw, after he too worked the WWE European tryouts.

In related news, despite speculation circulating online, there has been no indication that The Rock was in London. Sources close to the situation have not confirmed any legitimacy to these rumors, and it is unclear where they originated.

