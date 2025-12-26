Tiffany Stratton may be off WWE television right now, but that hasn’t stopped her from generating plenty of buzz online.

Amid her ongoing absence, the WWE Superstar, known to fans as “The Buff Barbie,” has been spotted publicly with a rumored new boyfriend following her split from Monday Night Raw star Ludwig Kaiser.

Speculation surrounding Stratton and Kaiser’s breakup has been circulating for months.

Reports have claimed that Kaiser, who also works under the El Grande Americano persona as part of Los Americanos, has been linked to AAA-WWE Spanish-language ambassador Andrea Bazarte during that time.

That chapter now appears to be firmly closed.

Stratton was recently seen at Disney World in Florida alongside Shady Elnahas, a 27-year-old WWE recruit.

Elnahas is an Egyptian-Canadian wrestler with a background as a retired judoka, and his appearance with Stratton quickly caught the attention of fans online.

While neither Stratton nor WWE has commented publicly on the situation, the sighting has fueled plenty of discussion as fans await her eventual return to television.

Check out the photos of Tiffany Stratton and Shady Einahas at Disney World together below.