TNA Wrestling could be looking to add a pair of former WWE Tag Team Champions to its roster.

A recent report indicated that TNA has “serious interest” in multiple former members of The Wyatt Sicks. While the specific names initially weren’t revealed, a follow-up report has shed more light on two possibilities.

Joe Gacy, now working as Joseph Sawyer, and Dexter Lumis, who has returned to the Samuel Shaw name, have reportedly had their names discussed in connection with creative pitches in TNA.

There is currently no word on whether TNA has similar interest in the other former Wyatt Sicks members.

WWE released the entire group — Gacy, Lumis, Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross and Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy — in April following WrestleMania 42.

Gacy and Lumis have continued teaming together on the independent scene since their WWE departures. Gacy has also found singles success, capturing the GCW World Championship.

During their WWE run, Gacy and Lumis were part of the SmackDown roster and held the WWE Tag Team Championship together once as members of The Wyatt Sicks.

TNA’s tag team division is currently led by Nic and Ryan Nemeth, who captured the TNA World Tag Team Championship from The Hardys at Lockdown last month.

Nic Nemeth also holds the TNA World Championship and is scheduled to defend against Leon Slater at Bound For Glory on October 11.

With Bound For Glory serving as TNA’s biggest event of the year, the coming weeks could provide a natural window for potential roster additions. TNA is scheduled to hold television tapings on September 24 and 25, with its next taping after Bound For Glory set for October 13.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)