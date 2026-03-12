Confusion has surfaced regarding the reported WWE status of Tyra Mae Steele.

The 33-year-old performer took to X on Thursday and suggested she had been released by WWE, sharing a post that quickly drew attention across the wrestling community.

“On a weekend off working for WWE, I went back to Olympic wrestling, won gold at Worlds, prize purse was $350000…. Tried to go back to WWE that Monday,” Steele wrote (see post below). “They moved me up to Raw, just to tell me they had to let me go bc I went behind their back…. So was this a DREAM or NIGHTMARE.”

However, multiple people within the company have since pushed back on the idea that Steele was actually released.

According to one source, Steele remains with the company and the social media message was simply describing “a dream.”

Steele, whose real name is Tamyra Mensah-Stock, is best known for winning a gold medal in women’s freestyle wrestling at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

She signed with WWE in 2023 and later gained attention as the women’s winner of the first season of the WWE LFG reality series. Steele earned a WWE NXT contract after being mentored by The Undertaker during the show.

Since then, Steele has primarily competed on the WWE EVOLVE series streaming on Tubi, while also making appearances on NXT television and WWE NXT Level Up.

As of now, Steele is still listed as part of the NXT roster on WWE’s official website.