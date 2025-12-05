As John Cena prepares to close the book on his legendary WWE career, questions continue to swirl about whether one longtime ally will be there to witness it.

Cena has publicly maintained his loyalty to Vince McMahon, even stating earlier this year that he still loves McMahon and “doesn’t care who hears it.”

That sentiment has fueled speculation about whether McMahon might appear next Saturday at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C., where Cena will officially wrestle his final match.

Latest update on McMahon’s status

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, the internal belief as of Thursday is that the odds of Vince McMahon attending are “increasingly unlikely — not impossible, but unlikely.”

That line has become the prevailing expectation as WWE moves closer to Cena’s farewell event.

McMahon’s last WWE appearance and current endeavors

McMahon hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since June 2022, when he introduced Cena in a 20th-anniversary celebration on Raw.

Since then, he has shifted his focus to his new venture, 14+I, a private investment firm centered on sports, media, and entertainment.

While McMahon has stepped away from WWE operations, his name remains tied to several active legal battles.

Ongoing lawsuits

The sexual misconduct and trafficking lawsuit filed in January 2024 by Janel Grant—targeting McMahon and WWE—remains unresolved.

Additionally, the long-running “ring boys” lawsuit, alleging that Vince and Linda McMahon were aware of sexual abuse carried out in the 1980s by former ring announcer and crew chief Mel Phillips, is still active.

Both cases continue to cast a shadow over McMahon’s public presence, adding further uncertainty to whether he would appear at such a high-profile WWE event.

With Cena’s retirement match approaching quickly, the emotional significance of the night is obvious. But barring a late shift, it appears increasingly likely that Cena’s greatest mentor will not be in attendance.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 12/13 for live WWE Saturday Night's Main Event results coverage from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC., featuring "The Last Time Is Now" WWE retirement match of John Cena.

