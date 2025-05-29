Recent chatter stirred up by Jonathan Coachman has sparked rumors that Vince McMahon is interested in buying back WWE. While it’s entirely possible Coachman heard something along those lines, the speculation seems to have gained traction primarily because others repeated his comments without sourcing them elsewhere. Despite the buzz, there is no credible indication that such a move is actually in play.

Financially, a buyback appears highly unlikely. McMahon no longer has the means to reacquire a controlling interest in WWE, especially given how much the company’s market value has grown since the original sale. The rise in valuation is due to a variety of factors, including strategic moves and increased media rights deals.

While McMahon still holds shares in TKO Group Holdings, his stake is no longer dominant. In fact, The Vanguard Group—an asset management firm unfamiliar to many fans—holds nearly as much stock as McMahon. According to data shared by Wrestlenomics, Endeavor, Silver Lake equity holders, and Egon Durban collectively control approximately 60.92% of the company.

In short, while Coachman may have heard some passing comment about McMahon’s supposed interest, no legitimate media outlet has corroborated the story. For now, the idea of Vince McMahon buying back WWE is nothing more than unfounded speculation.

