The possibility of WWE bringing WrestleMania to London continues to generate interest, but according to a new update, there are currently no concrete talks regarding the event heading overseas in 2028.

Tom Degun of the Economic Desk with the Mayor of London’s Press Office spoke with POST Wrestling and clarified where things stand right now between the city and WWE.

“There are general discussions with WWE, but at present no specific discussions around bringing the 2028 WrestleMania to London,” Degun stated.

The idea of WrestleMania taking place in the United Kingdom has been heavily discussed in recent years, especially following WWE’s successful stadium events in the market.

London has long been viewed internally and externally as a potential host city for the company’s biggest annual event.

Degun had previously commented on the situation as well, noting that London Mayor Sadiq Khan remains interested in securing major WWE shows for the city moving forward.

“Determined to bring even more sports from around the world to London, including the biggest WWE events, and continues to discuss future opportunities,” Degun previously said regarding Khan’s stance.

The speculation surrounding WrestleMania in London gained even more momentum during WWE Money in the Bank 2023, when John Cena made a surprise appearance and publicly teased the possibility of WrestleMania eventually taking place in the city.

That momentum continued in 2024 when Sadiq Khan met with WWE President Nick Khan and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque, with discussions about bringing WrestleMania to London being openly acknowledged afterward.

As of now, WWE has not officially announced a location for WrestleMania 2028.

For what it’s worth, during a previous TKO Town Hall meeting, WWE President Nick Khan hinted that the eventual announcement would be a major one.

“Wait until you hear the announcement on where we’re going,” Khan said.