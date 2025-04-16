Tetsuya Naito appears to be nearing the end of his tenure with New Japan Pro Wrestling, a promotion many believed he would remain with for the entirety of his career.

On April 1, Tokyo Sports first reported that Naito had been competing without a formal contract in place. That report was later confirmed by additional sources, fueling speculation about the next step in the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion’s journey.

Reports have indicated that Naito has been weighing his options outside of NJPW. However, despite fan buzz around a potential move to AEW, those close to the situation say such a jump would come as a major surprise. While AEW hasn’t shut the door completely, it’s been said that company leadership hasn’t shown significant interest in bringing him in for anything beyond sporadic appearances.

Adding to the uncertainty is Naito’s physical condition. The veteran star has dealt with multiple injuries in recent years, which have taken a toll on his in-ring performance.

As of now, Naito’s next move remains unclear—but wherever he lands, his legacy as one of NJPW’s most iconic figures is firmly cemented.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding the future of Japanese wrestling star Tetsuya Naito as updates continue to surface.

Regarding Tetsuya Naito's future status with NJPWhttps://t.co/HPOpX7Ls8G pic.twitter.com/yTMTiIIvoO — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 16, 2025

(H/T: Fightful Select)