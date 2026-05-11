The idea of bringing WrestleMania to Ireland is reportedly gaining traction behind the scenes, although any potential bid is still viewed as a long-term goal.

Last week, Kilkenny County Councilor Maurice Shortall spoke with the Irish Mirror about the possibility of Ireland hosting WWE’s biggest annual event in the future.

According to Shortall, Ireland is “well placed” to stage a WrestleMania if the right pieces come together.

Since those comments surfaced, additional details have reportedly emerged from sources close to the proposed effort.

The concept of hosting WrestleMania in Ireland is said to be viewed internally as a major long-term project, with supporters believing it could become a reality if the Irish government continues pushing to position the country as a global sporting destination.

There has also reportedly been little concern among those involved regarding potential resistance from residents near Croke Park, despite the venue previously facing pushback over major events.

Sources pointed to the NFL games already held at the stadium, along with the upcoming Manchester United vs. Leeds United match scheduled for August, as examples of large-scale events successfully moving forward at the venue.

UFC’s previous attempts to bring Conor McGregor to Croke Park were also referenced as proof that large combat sports and entertainment events have seriously explored the stadium in recent years.

Money, however, could still be a major hurdle.

According to the report, Ireland would likely need to at least match the estimated $6 million bid Las Vegas put forward to secure WrestleMania.

Some within the Irish wrestling scene reportedly view that financial commitment as one of the biggest obstacles standing in the way of the event becoming a reality.

Weather has also been mentioned as another concern, as Croke Park does not currently feature a roof.

Even so, supporters of the proposal believe the potential payoff would be enormous, with estimates suggesting a WrestleMania event in Ireland could generate close to €300 million for the Irish economy.

(H/T: Fightful Select)