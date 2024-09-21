– WWE has not yet officially announced anything regarding changes to run times for Raw and SmackDown, despite rumors to the contrary. Even if plans are in the works, nothing has been finalized and confirmed yet.

– Despite those within the company not being fans of the idea, what fans are seeing on SmackDown the past couple of weeks was always the creative direction planned for the new Giovanni Vinci character when the vignettes first began airing hyping his repackaged persona.

– The segment promoting the Dumpster Match Chelsea Green is going to have with Michin received high praise within the company. An additional one has been filmed and is in the can to promote the match scheduled for SmackDown in two weeks.

#SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/E5D7yV8Xrq — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) September 21, 2024

(H/T: Fightful Select)