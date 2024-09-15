An update on plans behind-the-scenes in WWE for Charlotte Flair’s return has surfaced.

“The Queen” has been on the sidelines recovering from surgery for all of 2024, and it appears things will remain that way for now.

Reports surfaced earlier this week regarding Charlotte Flair returning to the scene on WWE programming to get involved in the ongoing “Queen” Nia Jax and Ms. Money In The Bank Tiffany Stratton.

While there is the royal connection, and the obvious women’s world championship that would connect the three, Flair is not cleared to return yet.

In fact, there are those within WWE who believe it will still be a while before the women’s wrestling legend is cleared and ready to rock and roll again.

One WWE source noted that until she’s cleared, it’s unlikely creative will be put in place for Charlotte Flair’s WWE return.

(H/T: Fightful Select)